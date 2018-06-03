PTI workers attack their party office

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers attacked the party office at Shahrah-e-Faisal due to their discontentment over alleged awarding of party tickets to some ‘irrelevant persons’.

The chaos erupted when the party’s parliamentary board meeting was underway at Insaf House. The meeting was attended by PTI’s Karachi President Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Arif Alvi, Imran Ismail, Ali Zaidi, Haleem Adil Sheikh, Liaquat Jatoi and others.The protesting workers are of the view that parliamentary board was taking decision of its own choice rather than on merit.

The PTI workers also defaced walls of the party office with slogans against their own leaders. One of the slogans read: “Go Alvi Go”.

The workers appealed party chairman Imran Khan to visit Karachi and personally look into the matter of awarding party tickets.

Speaking to a private television channel, Imran Ismail said parliamentary board meeting was underway when the incident occurred. He, however, said no one was injured in the violent protest.The PTI leader said some party workers got enraged over tickets awarding issue and “we will look into it.” He said it was unclear that what prompted workers to become violent.

He said PTI is being seen as winning horse and it’s not possible to accommodate everyone. ‘Some workers may have become enraged over awarding to party ticket to someone and we will hopefully handle this situation.— NNI

Related