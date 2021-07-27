PTI won Kashmir polls through rigging, allege Maryam, Bilawal

Staff Reporter Lahore/Karachi

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday alleged that the PTI won the Kashmir polls through rigging and rejected the results of the elections held Sunday.

Maryam praised the party workers for “putting up a good fight” despite “violence and rigging by PTI” in the Kashmir elections.

Maryam Nawaz tweeted that she has not accepted the results and will never accept them. “I did not accept the 2018 results either or acknowledge this fake government,” she added.

“What response we will come up with for this shameless rigging, is a matter that the party will decide soon, InshaAllah.”

“PML-N has fought a very good election, has fought hard. It is not easy to deal with all the centers of state and power and fraud.

I would like to commend all the voters and workers of PML-N for their courage and bravery. I am very proud of them,” she said in a subsequent tweet.

On the other hand, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that his party has emerged as largest opposition party in Azad Kashmir despite irregularities.

Bilawal, in a tweet, said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf resorted to violence and rigging in the elections and Election Commission failed to take action against PTI for violating electoral rules.

Bilawal also lauded PPP Azad Kashmir team and said that he is incredibly proud of them for putting up a good fight and securing 3 more seats from last time.