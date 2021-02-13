PTI women leave for Daska

Staff Reporter

A delegation consisting more than 200 women from PTI Women wing led by PTI Central women leader Zahida Latif left for Wazirabad and Daska to participate in by elections campaign.

Slogans were raised in favor of Imran Khan and party candidates before departure. As per the details delegation led by Central leader Zahids Latif including Anila Riaz, Nazia Khan, Rohana Zubair, Kashwar Naheed, Ifshan Tariq and others left for Wazirabad and Daska Tehsils for by-elections campaigns.

While talking to media at this occasion Zahida Latif said that people are standing with Imran Khan and PTI govt. InshaAlla both PTI candidates will secure victory in by-elections. By-elections results will prove like a public referendum against PDM.

PTI will fulfill all its promises made to public and will provide relief to public against unemployment and inflation.