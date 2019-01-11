PTI withdraws reference against Zardari

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Thursday withdrew a disqualification reference filed in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) President and MNA Asif Ali Zardari.

PTI’s Khurram Sher Zaman had filed a reference in ECP on December 20 seeking the disqualification of the former president for allegedly concealing his New York apartment in his tax returns.

Taking back his reference today, Zaman while speaking to the media said, “I want to move the Supreme Court against the PPP president.”“We have come across evidence that we will only present before a top forum,” the PTI leader stated.

