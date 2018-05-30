PTI withdraws Nasir Khosa’s name as candidate for Punjab caretaker CM

LAHORE : Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has withdrawn its nominee Nasir Khan Khosa for the post of caretaker Punjab Chief Minister (CM).

As per details garnered, opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed stated that party would announce new name for the same after holding consultation. He further stated that announcement was made in haste.

He went on to say that party had fallen prey to misunderstanding. “Ever since his nomination, Nasir Khan Khosa has become a controversial figure”, held Rasheed.

PTI will propose name of new caretaker Punjab CM.

Earlier, on April-28, Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif had announced that Nasir Khan Khasa will be Punjab’s caretaker CM adding that the decision had been taken unanimously after holding several rounds of talk with opposition leader.

In a video message, Shehbaz vowed to put country on the path of progress via democratic procedure. Sharif further added that Nasir Saeed Khosa is a person of good reputation.

It is worth here to mention that general elections for both National Assembly and provincial assemblies will be held on July-25.