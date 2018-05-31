PTI withdraws name of Khosa for Punjab interim CM

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has taken another U-turn, as it withdrew support for Nasir Khan Khosa for Punjab’s caretaker chief minister.

The new name to be made public after consultation, said opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Mehmood-ur-Rasheed. The Punjab government and opposition on Monday had agreed to appoint Khosa as the province’s caretaker chief minister.

Rasheed stated that announcement was made in haste. He was of the view that names of Tariq Khosa and Nasir Khosa were given to him by PTI supremo Imran Khan.

He went on to say that party had fallen prey to misunderstanding. “Ever since his nomination, Nasir Khan Khosa has become a controversial figure”, Rasheed claimed.Analyst believe that the PTI will not benefit from changing its decision rather this reflects a lack of political maturity of a party. PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry said that Khosa’s name was withdrawn as the candidate for Punjab’s caretaker chief minister because public opinion was not in favour of the candidate.