PTI wins Swat by-poll against PDM-backed ANP

Swat: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) won big against the PDM-backed Awami National Party (ANP) in the Swat by-poll held on Sunday.

According to the unofficial results, PTI’s Fazal Mula secured 17,395 votes, while ANP’s candidate Hussain Ahmed came in second with 14,604 votes.

Despite enjoying the support of the big parties like PPP, PMLN, QWP, JUI-F and others, Hussain Ahmad could not secure victory on the seat that had fallen vacant after the death of ANP’s MPA Waqar Ahmad Khan, who died due to cardiac arrest in April.

ANP rejects result

Afterwards, the ANP rejected the results and asked, “why did the Election Commission remain silent on the relentless use of government machinery and the release of funds overnight?”