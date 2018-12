Lahore

PTI on Thursday won the by-election in Punjab Assembly constituency of PP-168, according to unofficial and unconfirmed results.

As per details, PTI candidate Malik Asad Ali Khokhar won PP-168 seat, according to unofficial results by bagging 17,579 votes while PML-N nominee Rana Khalid Mehmood, managed to secure 16,892 ballots.—INP

