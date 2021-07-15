PTI will win AJK elections: Buzdar

Staff Reporter Lahore

PTI will win AJK elections: BuzdarPTI will win AJK elections: Buzdarby the opposition in the AJK election campaign has termed it their feeblemindedness.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, he said the opposition has repudiated all the democratic and moral norms in the society.

It seems the opposition leaders are horrified after failed public meetings, he added and asserted that the PTI will win the AJK election. The frustration is looming large on the faces of opposition leaders, he repeated.

Usman Buzdar said that the strong role of PM Imran Khan will be remembered forever for boldly advocating the cause of Kashmir at every forum.

He said the hearts of PM Imran Khan and Kashmiris beat in unison and the voters will reaffirm their support to PTI on election day by stamping the bat symbol.