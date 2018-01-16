PTI will come into power this year, claims Imran

Karak

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has on Monday claimed that his party will come into power this year after winning the general elections and hold accountability of powerful elements doing corruption. While addressing the students of Khushal Khan Khattak University in Karak, Imran Khan said leaders sent Pakistan’s money abroad through laundering and the country’s education sector particularly higher education, remained neglected unfortunately.

PTI chief affirmed that his party will take the money back from these looters and spend it on education. No country in the world can make development without making progress in this field, he commented. Taunting on disqualified premier Nawaz Sharif, Imran Khan said he did not ask that why was he ousted after being dropped from the team. Khan also vowed to invest in sports infrastructure. “My vision is that Pakistan becomes a sports superpower,” he said, pointing out that his government has constructed over a hundred grounds to promote sports in the country. Recalling his cricket-playing days, the World Cup winning captain-turned-politician said he learned of mental strength and a winning attitude from former Australia captain Greg Chappell.

“I learned to overcome fear of failure and how to win at everything from [Greg] Chappell,” said the PTI chief, as he stressed the importance of a winning mindset for all cricketers, athletes and everyone in any profession. Talking strong notice of his criticism of proposing a third marraige, Imran Khan said it has been made a natioanl crisis. He questioned that whether sending a proposal is a crime?—INP