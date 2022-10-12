PTI wants unrest in country: Azma

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Azma Bukhari on Wednesday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership was instigating its followers to join party’s Islamabad plan for creating unrest in the country.

Addressing a press conference here, she said that the PTI chief was reportedly taking oath from party workers and forcing them to participate in their planned march. She said that the PTI, in fact was planning to create chaos in the name of politics and to attack institutions like they did in the past.

She said that the PTI was forming a new force with the name ‘Insaf Force’ however this force would be used to attack institutions only as no productive work would be taken from them.

Azma Bukhari said that Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi was least concerned about the problems of the people particularly of flood victims who were waiting help from the provincial government.