PTI wants polling time extended on Election Day

ISLAMABAD : In view of the hot weather likely to prevail over plains of the country next month, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to approach the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) requesting it to consider extending the polling time for the coming general elections.

On the directives of PTI chief Imran Khan, the party will write a letter to the electoral body demanding that the polling time should be fixed from 7:00 am till 8:00 pm on the polling day owing to the likely hot weather.

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry has said polling time should be extended as voter turnout remains low at afternoon because of searing heat.

As per the schedule for the polls, the appellate tribunals are hearing appeals against acceptance or rejection of nomination papers filed by election candidates.

Tomorrow is the last day for decisions by tribunals on appeals filed against acceptance or rejection of nomination papers for the National and provincial assemblies’ seats.

The revised list of candidates will be published on Thursday. Candidates can withdraw their nomination papers by Friday and the Election Commission will allot election symbols to candidates on Saturday.

Polling for the general elections will be held on 25th of next month.