PTI vs PMLN: Who will win Punjab CM election?

Lahore: The PTI and the PMLN are all set to fight for the government of Punjab, as the crucial session is scheduled to start on 4 pm today. Lawmakers from the government and the opposition have started arriving at the Punjab assembly.

PTI’s candidate, Chaudhry Pervez Elahi, and PMLN’s candidate, who is also the sitting CM, Hamza Shehbaz, will go head to head for the second time to secure the top position of Punjab.

Number game

The coalition government currently enjoys the support of 179 lawmakers in the 371-member strong Punjab assembly. PMLN’s 168, PPP’s 7, 3 independents and one member of Rah e Haq party are in support of Hamza Shehbaz.

On the other hand, the opposition, PTI (178) and PMLQ (10) have an edge over the government side and lead with 7 members.

Although, Elahi enjoys the support of more MPAs in the House the PML-N thinks that some of the lawmakers from PTI will abstain on Friday (today) that will ultimately go in favour of Hamza. On the other hand, PTI and PML-Q believe that results will be in favour of Elahi and they will likely manage some PML-N lawmakers to remain to abstain from the polling.

Political analysts believe if the opposition parties — PTI and the PMLQ — win the prized slot in Punjab, the coalition government in the Centre will ultimately feel the heat.

PMLN’s government in the province was surviving on a very thin majority, as Hamza Shehbaz was elected CM after getting 25 votes from dissident PTI lawmakers.

But, then the ECP de-seated the dissident lawmakers for voting against party lines.

5 of the 25 were reserved seats and were already allotted to PTI.

The situation turned in favour of the opposition after PTI secured a sweeping victory in Punjab by-elections on July 17, winning 15 out of 20 seats.

The results of the by-polls turned tables and opened ways for the PTI to reclaim the Punjab throne today when as per the Lahore High Court decision, re-election for CM Punjab is to take.

More to follow.