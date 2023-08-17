Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday urged caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar to ensure a “level playing field” for all political parties in the upcoming general elections in the country.

In a letter to the interim prime minister, PTI Vice Chairman Qureshi said that equal opportunities for all the political parties and candidates were essential for the “credibility” of the elections. He added that the foundation of democracy is based on the citizens’ right to vote.

A day after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) failed to give the Supreme Court a final date for the upcoming general elections, the PTI leader urged the caretaker PM to ensure timely polls in the country.

In a letter to the interim prime minister, Qureshi apprised Kakar that his party intended to challenge the decision made by the Council of Common Interests (CCI) in the court.

“Time has come to put the country on the path of law and the constitution,” he added

In his letter, the PTI leader also felicitated Kakar for being appointed as the caretaker prime minister and extended his party’s cooperation to him in fulfilling the “great responsibility” assigned to him.