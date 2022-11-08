PTI unhappy with FIR of attack on Imran Khan

Islamabad: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) seems to be unhappy with the first information report (FIR) of the attack on PTI Chairman Imran Khan, registered against the “demand of the complainant”.

Senior PTI leader Shafqat Mehmood said that not registering an FIR as per the demand of the complainant is a complete distortion of the law and unacceptable.

He went on to say that this one act turned our entire legal framework upside down, and urged the Supreme Court of Pakistan to take notice of this “travesty”.

On Monday, the Supreme Court of Pakistan directed the Inspector-General of Punjab Police to register the FIR of the assassination attempt on PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

The matter was raised at the hearing of a contempt plea filed by the Interior Ministry against Imran for allegedly flouting a May 25 order of the apex court that defined the limits for the party’s “Azadi March” gathering in Islamabad at the time.

During the hearing of the high-profile case, Chief Justice Umar Atta Bandial observed: “It has been more than 90 hours, but an FIR has not been registered”. He then directed the IG to register the FIR within the next 24 hours or else “we will take suo moto”.

IG Punjab Faisal Shahkar apprised the apex court that the provincial government (PTI-supported) was not allowing him to register the FIR. To which the chief responded that under the criminal justice system, police could register the FIR itself.

Later that day, on the complaint of Sub-Inspector Amir Shahzad, the FIR was lodged under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act and Sections 302, 324, and 440 of the Pakistan Penal Code after a delay of three days.

The Punjab police registered the case under terrorism charges, with detained suspect Naveed being nominated as the prime accused.

Even though the PTI chief accused PM Shehbaz, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, and a senior intelligence officer of the alleged conspiracy to kill him, the FIR did not mention any of these names.