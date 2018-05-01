PTI unfolds welfare agenda

PTI Chairman Imran Khan is a crowd puller and he once again demonstrated it by holding a massive public gathering at the iconic Minar-i-Pakistan where families, supporters and party workers from different parts of the country made the gathering true to Khan’s resolve of ‘Tsunami Plus’. Sunday also saw political gatherings in other cities as well of different parties including that of the PPP and the MMA but as was expected the supporters of PTI stood tall at the historic site in Lahore.

Imran Khan also appeared to be a totally different person and orator as contrary to his previous public speeches in which he mostly used to target and criticise a single family, he this time around appeared to be a more focused, practical and seasoned politician. Up till now his critics were describing the PTI Chairman’s speeches mere rhetoric saying he has no agenda or a concrete plan of action to take the country forward. But Sunday saw Imran Khan unveiling what could really be called a solid agenda which if pursued religiously and tirelessly can help the country take off economically as well as bring visible change in the living standards of the people. The agenda primarily focuses on elimination of corruption, development of social sector and agriculture, protection of environment besides bringing reforms in police. It also articulates how to achieve self-reliance by increasing revenue collection and bringing in investment. Indeed if we really want to strengthen democratic set-up in the country, the political parties need to adopt practical approach while moving beyond mudslinging and rhetoric, which in fact gives nothing but pollutes the environment and creates uncertainties and doubts in the minds of public.

While the PTI has taken the lead in presenting its roadmap, we expect that as the elections are now just few months away, other parties will also come up with their programmes providing an opportunity to the masses to make the decision in next polls keeping in view the ground realities. Most recently, it has also been seen that more and more people are joining the PTI which in fact is good news for the Party but the PTI Chairman needs to be careful and give tickets only to capable and honest lot, the one which could rigorously implement his agenda. A single person alone cannot do anything unless it has a dedicated team committed to the cause. Same is true not only in sports but also in politics, and the masses expect that Imran will choose his political team very judiciously and not ignore those who are standing behind him for the last two decades.

