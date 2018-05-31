PTI under fire over caretaker CM’s fiasco

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Paki-stan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has come under fire from government and opposition leaders for its decision to withdraw the name of Nasir Saeed Khosa for the post of caretaker Chief Minister in the caretaker setup of Pun-jab.

“PTI’s seriousness can be gauged by the fact that the party cannot stand by its own deci-sion about the candida-ture of Nasir Saeed Khosa. And yet these people claim that PTI will build a naya Paki-stan,” Kaira jibed at the rival opposition party.

Federal Information Minister Maryam Au-rangzeb said that PTI’s withdrawal was yet an-other example of U-turn. “PTI’s actions are based on lies and U-turns,” she said, adding that PTI has only bene-fited the ruling PML-N.

She said that running a government and resolving public’s issues was not a child’s play.

“You make hasty deci-sions on everything that has caused a lot of damage to the country by your politics of U-turns, confrontation and chaos,” she added.

Senior political analyst Hamid Mir described PTI’s move to reverse its decision about the name of caretaker CM as an inappropriate de-cision.

“This will only create an impression as if PTI wants to delay the gen-eral elections,” Mir opined. “The constitu-tion doesn’t allow the withdrawal of a name that was publicly an-nounced in consulta-tion with opposition,” he said.

Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah also ruled out the with-drawal of Nasir Khosa’s name.

“There is no provision in the constitution to reverse an already agreed decision. Nasir Khosa is an honest per-son,” he added. Earlier, PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhry said that Khosa’s name was withdrawn over back-lash from a section of media and supporters.