PTI trying to escape from KP budget

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The Awami National Party (ANP)’s Central General Secretary and former Information Minister, Mian Iftikhar Hussain has alleged that Pakistan Tahrik e Insaf (PTI) was trying to escape from budget owing to allegations of corruption against its 20 lawmakers by their own party Chief Imran Khan. He said drama of PTI leadership for not presenting its sixth budget by terming it pre-poll rigging, was stand exposed as they knew that the party came into power on the name of change, had lost majority in KP assembly after Imran Khan accused his own as many as 20 MPAs for selling their votes during Senate elections.

He said, PTI would not be allowed to escape from budget 2018-19 and is bound to present it after Federal Government’s budget, and that people of KP could not be deprived of development any more. He said allegations of PTI Chief were of serious nature and need thorough investigation. The ANP leader said it would have been better if Imran Khan presented solid proofs before the nation against the lawmakers.

“I fear Pervez Khattak Government would be unable to pass KP budget because of losing majority in KP Assembly. “In case PTI government did not present the budget, it would be a great injustice with people of province,” he said. “What would be the constitutional position of the recently elected senators from KP and credibility of Chairman and Deputy Chairman Senate election after PTI’s Chief allegations,” he said.

He demanded thorough investigation into the issue and imposition of life ban against those lawmakers to be found guilty of selling their votes during Senate elections. The ANP chief said PTI had bulldozed green belts, monuments, bridges and roads etc constructed with billions of rupees of taxpayers during last four years in Peshawar and had started work on construction ‘Bus Rapid Project’ when it had almost completed it term.

“The traffic and environmental chaos have made life of Peshawarities miserable due to ill planned construction of Peshawar metro,” he said, adding PTI government was unlikely to complete the project in its tenure and mental agony of people of Peshawar would continue. “Peshawar has been converted into ditches and trenches and people were spending hours on roads before covering half kilometer distance,” he said.