PTI to win top Senate seats with allies’ support: Shibli

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz says Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and its allies are hopeful to win election of the Chairman and Deputy Senate being held tomorrow (Friday).

He was talking to media in Islamabad on Thursday along with Punjab Chief Minister’s Special Assistant Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, after the meeting of PTI’s core committee which met in the federal capital with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair.

He said that people have rejected opposition’s narrative. He said that the government will not create any hurdle in the way of proposed long march of PDM but nobody will be allowed to violate law.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that PTI Core Committee has decided to restructure the party at gross root level and the Chief Organizer and General Secretary are being task in this regard.

She said the committee endorsed the resolution passed by Gilgit Baltistan Assembly to grant provisional provincial status to the area.