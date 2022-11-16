PTI to take Umar Farooq Zahoor to court in Toshakhana saga

Islamabad: The Toshakhana saga has taken a new turn as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Wednesday claimed that they will be taking legal action against Dubai-based Pakistani businessman Umar Farooq Zahoor.

Senior PTI leaders Fawad Chaudhry, Shireen Mazari, and Zulfi Bukhari addressed a press conference in Islamabad. During the press conference, Fawad Chaudhry said the party has decided to initiate legal proceedings against Umar Farooq Zahoor as his claims were baseless.

Businessman Farooq Zahoor appeared on Tuesday in an interview with a private news channel, during which he revealed that the PTI government had sold an expensive Graff wristwatch — gifted to former premier Imran Khan by Saudi Crown Prince Moham­mad Bin Salman — for $2 million, worth approximately Rs280m at the time of sale in 2019.

Zahoor said that he had bought the rare watch and three other Toshakhana gifts from Farhat Shahzadi, also known as Farah Gogi, for 7.5 million Dirhams in cash.

