PTI to take to streets if govt fails to hold elections in 90 days: Imran Khan

PTI Chief, former Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that in case elections are not held within 90 days PTI would take to the streets. He has advised PTI leaders to contact different parties.

He was of the view that if elections were not held within 90 days there would be no constitution in the country. Mr. Khan expressed these views while talking to the social media activists and journalists at his residence Zaman Park on Saturday. Coming hard on Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, CCPO Lahore, and Inspector General Punjab Police, Dr. Usman Anwar said that they were of criminal background. Imran Khan demanded accountability of former General Bajwa within military circles.

The central leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that the government is attacking the constitution, if the constitution is not followed, the country will suffer a lot.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi while talking to the media with Chairman Majlis Wahdat Muslimeen Allama Nasir Abbas said that the Election Commission acted beyond the constitution by giving the date of October 8, He said that the government has money for laptops, and money for its MNAs but it does not have 20 billion for the elections.

He said that yesterday Nawaz Sharif threatened not to accept the court decision in the press conference, Nawaz Sharif violated the constitution, and in the present situation we have decided to take other parties into confidence.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that “Standing with the Chief Justice” is the number one trend on social media, people are showing solidarity with the Chief Justice, and PTI will support the Chief Justice and the judiciary.

On the other hand, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Secretary General Asad Umar and Senator Ejaz Ahmed Choudhary visited Jamaat-e-Islami headquarters in Mansurah and met with Amir Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Sirajul Haq.

During the meeting, the country’s political situation and matters of mutual interest were discussed, and it was agreed to maintain the continuity of relations between Tehreek-e-Insaf and Jamaat-e-Islami in the future.