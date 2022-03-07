PTI to table constitutional amendment for the formation of South Punjab province






Islamabad: Senator Faisal Javed Khan has announced that the ruling party is all set to table a constitutional amendment in the parliament for the formation of the South Punjab province.

The announcement was made by the trusted member of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf in a tweet.

Faisal Javed Khan said the amendment would be laid before the parliament soon.

