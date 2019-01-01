PTI to support Sindh nationalists’ drive against corruption: Adil

Our Correspondent

Hyderabad

General Secretary of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh chapter and parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh has said that the nationalists of Sindh are ready to wage a joint war against rampant corruption in the province and the PTI fully supports them. Haleem Adil Sheikh reached Hyderabad on Monday and held separate meetings with Awami Tehreek leader Latif Ayaz Palejo and Sindh United Party head Syed Jalal Mehmood Shah and discussed prevailing political situation with them, and announced to support the drive of the nationalists against corruption in Sindh.

Earlier, Haleem Adil Sheikh visited Jamshoro and condoled with the family, whose two children recently died after consuming poisonous potato chips. Talking to media, Haleem Adil Sheikh said we have come to meet Ayaz Latif Palejo and Jalal Mehmood Shah on a single-point agenda. He said all parties are agreed to launch a drive against the corruption of the PPP in Sindh. He said Zardari is no more a political heavyweight but he has become a cruse for Sindh now. He said the issue of Kalabagh Dam is a farce and the PPP wants to hide itself behind this curtain.

He said that Murad Shah is an educated person and he has done corruption in technical manner. He said we do not need any JIT. He said everyone knows about the corruption mafia of Sindh.

