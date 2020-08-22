PTI to resolve public issues

Our Correspondent

Islamabad

Pakistan Threek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Muhammad Yaqoob Shaikh has said that PTI government was tirelessly working to resolve the public issues including poverty, inflation, price-hike and to improve health, education and police departments in order to minimize common man’s problems. Talking to media, he said that the PTI government is pro people and working for the welfare of the people under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said government started mega projects in the backward areas, adding that Pakistan was set to move rapidly on the track of progress and prosperity. He said people are appreciating the incumbent government’s policies and supporting Prime Minister Imran Khan’s pro people agenda.