PTI to resign from all assemblies: Imran

Says not to head towards Islamabad ‘anymore’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Saturday announced to exit from all the assemblies, saying that the leadership has decided to not head towards Islamabad ‘anymore’.

Addressing the participants of the long march here, he said that after consulting with the parliamentary party, the date of the ‘exiting’ from the assemblies will be decided as he has talked with his Chief Ministers in this regard. He added that the PTI could no longer be a part of the corrupt system.

It should be noted that PTI is in power in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

He further added that instead of creating havoc, PTI has decided to walk out of the assemblies. However, Khan said that he will announce the exact date in next few days.

Berating the rulers and allies of the incumbent government, Imran Khan said that there was no stone left to dishonour me. He added, “I am here today to tell you that the country is standing on the historic moments.

Imran said that in the societies where there is no rule of law and justice decline. He claimed that first the rulers of the incumbent government were called ‘thieves’ and then they were given NRO behind closed doors. He told his supporters that fear makes people ‘slaves’.

The PTI Chairman once again vowed to fight for the country’s betterment till the very last moment, while he said that the nation has denounced the rulers of the incumbent government in the by-polls

The PTI chief made it clear that the he owns the country and the Pak Army, saying that Pakistan belongs to him and he never thought of seeking a foreign passport. He added that he feels proud that the Pak Army is powerful.

He said that 75 per cent of the country’s population wants election as merely the political stability could pave way for the economic growth.

Imran Khan said Pakistan is standing at a “defining point”. He admitted that it was difficult for him to travel with an injured leg. When he was setting out from Lahore, the PTI chief said, everyone had advised him not to do so due to his injured leg as well as the threats to his life.

Khan said he had seen death closely after the attack on him. “When I fell down, I knew Allah saved me,” the former premier said.

He further added that the coalition government has been constantly trying to “humiliate” him time and again because he called them thieves.

Imran Khan said that he had failed in one thing during his 3.5 years of government, which he said was to bring the powerful under the law.

He lamented that the National Accountability Bureau and other institutions were not truly under his control and received orders from behind from somewhere else.

“The ones who had control never gave an order [to proceed with investigations]. Instead of putting them (criminals) in jails, they (the establishment) were making deals with them.”

Imran said those “who had power” did not consider corruption to be wrong.