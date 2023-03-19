PTI to register FIRs against cops involved in Zaman Park raid

The former ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to lodge first information reports (FIRs) against police officials involved in the “illegal operation” at Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence in Lahore — a day after the Punjab police had broken into his house.

PTI Senior Vice-President Fawad Chaudhry said all police officers involved in the illegal operation and violence will be booked and the party has summoned a meeting with its legal team in this regard.

He added that whatever happened in Islamabad, including all the incidents, are a reason for the ongoing constitutional crisis in the country.

In a tweet on Sunday, Fawad Chaudhry said, “Flouting court orders is unforgivable. The [Lahore] high court should guard its decisions. All those police officers who conducted the illegal operation and got involved in torture — we are filing cases against them.”

یہ تمام واقعات پاکستان میں جاری آئینی بحران کا شاخسانہ ہیں، عدالتی احکامات کو ہوا میں اڑانا ناقابل معافی ہے ہائیکورٹ اپنے فیصلوں کا پہرہ دیں تمام پولیس آفیسرز جنہوں نے غیر قانونی آپریشن کیا اور تشدد میں ملوث ہوئے ان پر پرچے درج کرا رہے ہیں — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) March 19, 2023

Separately, PTI leader Yasmin Rashid condemned the “atrocity and torture done inside Imran Khan’s house” and called on the government to “act sensibly”.

پی ٹی آئی سنٹر ل پنجاب کی صدر ڈاکٹر یاسمین راشد کا زمان پارک کی صورتحال پر ردعمل pic.twitter.com/yh84NlYMxw — PTI Lahore (@PTIOfficialLHR) March 19, 2023

“I think the government should act sensibly and realise what show are you putting of Pakistan right now,” Rashid said.

Once again claiming that the government was doing so because it did not want to hold elections, it asked the government to “act logically” and stop its “cheap tactics”