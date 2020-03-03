PTI to provide all out resources to youth: Aslam

Provincial Industries and Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that education provides awareness to human beings and opens new avenues for them to advance forward and make progress in their practical lives.

Mian Aslam Iqbal expressed these views while participating during the annual prize distribution ceremony of a private school at Samnabad.

He said that only those nations achieved success which gave importance to education and provided resources to its young generation in order to embrace themselves with modern education.

Provision of resources for promoting education is a fruitful investment and it also ensures better future for new generation, he added. PTI government will not let resources to decrease in the field of education so as to help the youth in attaining modern education.

He distributed prizes among the position holder male and female students.

PTI government has launched scholarship programme for undergraduate students which will open doors for the deprived students to obtain education. Now not a single resource deficient child will remain deprived from getting education, he emphasized. The government will also lend helping hand to the poor segment of society and will take care of their basic needs.

The downtrodden segment of society will also be benefitted from the ongoing welfare programmes of the government and it will also help in removing rich-poor gap, he maintained.

The steps undertaken by the PTI government are proving beneficial for reducing price-hike significantly. It has also brought stability in the prices of essential edibles and prices will further be decreased during coming days, concluded Aslam Iqbal.