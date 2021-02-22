PTI to protest against Sindh govt over detentions

Observer Report Karachi

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Karachi chapter, on Sunday announced to hold demonstrations in different parts of Sindh to protest the arrest of its MPA Haleem Adil Sheikh and other party activists.

The decision was taken during a meeting of PTI’s lawmakers hailing from Karachi. Terming PTI workers’ detentions political victimization, MPA Khurrum Sher Zaman announced to hold a protest rally outside Karachi Press Club on 23rd of February.

The PTI leaders threatened to extend their protest to other parts of the province if the Sindh government does not stop the victimization of political opponents.

The Karachi police had arrested another PTI leader Masroor Siyal from Malir in the by-poll violence case on Saturday.