PTI to nominate Imran as PM today: Fawad

Imran Ismail to be Sindh governor

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will formally announce party chairman Imran Khan as candidate for the next prime minister of Pakistan today (Monday).

“A parliamentary meeting of the party will take place today at a private hotel in Islamabad,” PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry said on Sunday.

All MNAs-elect of the party have been directed to be present at the meeting, he added.

“Imran Khan will be formally announced as the party’s nominee for premier during the meeting,” Chaudhry said.

Claiming that the PTI is now confident to form the government in the centre, Chaudhry said, “PTI’s seat tally in the National Assembly currently stands at 125 after the inclusion of independents.”

Allies and reserved seats will take the PTI tally to 174 seats in NA, he added.

Further after the support of Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M), the party will have 177 seats, Chaudhry added.

PTI had emerged in the lead with 116 NA seats during the July 25 polls.

Meanwhile Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has decided to give the portfolio of Sindh Governor to Imran Ismail, a Karachi based-Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) elected in July’s general elections.

According to media reports citing party sources, PTI Chairman Imran Khan has finalised Ismail’s name for the top provincial post. He was elected as a lawmaker from PS-111 Karachi constituency.

Moreover, PTI is considering names of Babar Awan, Ishaq Khakwani, Rai Azizullah and Ejaz Chaudhry for the slot of Punjab governor.

The reason behind installing Babar Awan, a former PPP leader, would be to give tough time to the opposition. Ejaz Chaudhry, a veteran politician, is also in the race for his loyalty and services for the party.

On the other hand, it is reported that Jahangir Khan Tareen wants Ishaq Khakwani to occupy the slot of governor in Punjab. Rai Azizullah is also favorite candidate as he is considered a confidant of PTI chairman Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan has announced to issue a notification of all successful candidates by Thursday.

On Thursday, however, the political parties aligned against PTI announced that they are fielding their own candidate for prime minister in Parliament.

The parties, including the PML-N, PPP, MMA, and ANP, decided to field their own consensus candidates for the prime minister, speaker and deputy speaker slots in the National Assembly.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has decided to form small federal cabinet in the first phase of government formation, sources privy to the development said.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan and Balochistan Awami Party will be given one federal ministry in the 15-20 members’ cabinet of Imran Khan, the sources informed.

Share on: WhatsApp