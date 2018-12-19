PTI to make country stable: Fawad

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Tuesday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan would give the country stable, both economically and politically.

Addressing a function here at the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce (ICCI), the minister said the people of Pakistan had found political destination and with the grace of Allah Almighty, it would attain progress, the other destination, under the leadership of Imran Khan.

He said the major challenge being faced by the PIT dispensation was that of economy, not politics.

Both Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari had contested their last elections and their days in politics were over, he added.

He said the PTI government inherited a Pakistan, which was at the risk of default (in meeting international payments), facing fiscal deficit and high inflation with dollar at Rs 128. However, with the cooperation of friendly countries like China, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, it had overcome that situation.

The PTI’’s economic team was striving to revive economy by reducing imports and increasing exports and foreign remittances from $ 20 billion $ 30 billion per year, he added.

Fawad said this year the number of tax return filers had registered 30 per cent increase, which was a good omen as the economy could not be stabilized without rise in the number of tax payers.

He said corruption and money laundering were interlinked as the looted money from the national exchequer used to be sent abroad through money laundering.

The minister said Pakistan’’s image in the world had improved as a result of the government’’s steps in foreign policy and economic sector.

The relations with the United States were improving, which had thanked Pakistan for facilitating in negotiations with the Afghan Taliban.

