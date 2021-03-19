PTI to introduce uniform education system: Firdous

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ‘Do Nahi Eik Pakistan’, the Punjab government is going to implement a uniform education system.

Addressing a press conference flanked by Education Minister Dr Murad Raas at the DGPR office here on Friday, Dr Firdous said that the former rulers infringed upon the education department to destabilize the system.

She added that the incumbent government is revamping the education department and is determined to defeat the narrative of Jati Umrah with the candle of knowledge.

The Special Assistant said that education is a national mission and the government is striving hard to accomplish this mission.

She said, on the one hand, the opposition is busy doing its dirty politics whereas, on the other hand, the government is busy serving the masses and introducing people-friendly projects and initiatives.

The PDM staged all this drama to get NRO but Imran Khan will not give them any NRO, she said.

The opposition is engaged in conspiring against each other and those who do politics for self-interest will face the same fate as that of PDM, she further said.

Dr Firdous said that the PDM has met a tragic death and Maryam Nawaz and her bondmaids are making hue and cry on it.

She said a few families ruled the country and made the whole nation hostage to their corruption.

The government is endeavoring hard to end the discriminatory education system which has divided the nation and trying to unite them by implementing a uniform system of education.

If the nation is educated then it takes all its decisions and does not allow anyone to dictate it, she said.

The SACM said that Imran Khan has defeated the opposition with a big margin in the first innings and now in the second innings, the government is focusing on providing relief to the public and bringing reforms in the country.

She said that it is the prime responsibility of all the relevant departments to ensure the implementation of corona SOPs in true letter and spirit and the government has ensured the implementation of SOPs in all the areas hit by corona to save the people from this menace.