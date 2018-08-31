PTI to introduce structural changes in education, health sectors

Staff Reporter

Provincial Minister for Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is not weary of the negative propaganda and it is committed to delivering as per the aspirations of masses. Talking to the media at an Independence Day ceremony here on Friday, he said the criticism was uncalled for as the Punjab cabinet was merely one week old. However, he reassured that the government would come up to expectations of people.

To a query, the provincial minister said the Punjab chief minister’s use of a helicopter or security cavalcades was a non-issue, as graver issues were facing people in the province like non-availability of clean drinking water, need for structural reforms in ‘thana’ culture, judicial system, education and health sectors, adding that the media must focus on issues of public welfare.

“We are focused on issues, and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar is a simple and hardworking chief executive of the province, who is working diligently to serve masses,” he added.

To another question, he called upon the political opponents and the media houses to hold their guns as it was too early to criticise the PTI government. He said some of the ministers had not taken charge of their ministries yet, adding that the Punjab government would give its target-oriented agenda of public service during the next 100 days. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan would be in the provincial metropolis during the weekend and meet the Punjab cabinet.

About construction of five million homes, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan had constituted a task force comprising three members and the officials of the provincial housing ministries, adding that the task force would chalk out a comprehensive plan on the construction of five million housing units and submit its recommendations during the next 100 days.

On presidential elections, Mehmood-ur-Rasheed claimed that PTI candidate Arif Alvi would achieve a landslide victory, adding that Dr Alvi was in the city to meet his electoral college.

About the education system in Punjab, he said that implementation of a uniform curriculum for the public and private sector schools was a challenge for the PTI government, adding that the PTI government had introduced structural changes to the education and health sectors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and, as a result of which, the people in that province had voted the party to power for the second consecutive term with a two-thirds majority.

“Reforms are required in the public sector educational institutions regarding the attendance of the teachers and work ethics and people would see an influx of student in the public sector schools in the next two to three years in Punjab,” he added.

To a question, the provincial minister said he was himself an alumni of a public sector school and most of the ministers in the PTI cabinet had studied at public sector schools.

