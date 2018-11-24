PTI to help get rid of corrupt mafia: Amin

Raza Naqvi

Attock

The purpose of holding open Kutcheries is to have close contact with the people and to listen to their problems and to solve them timely. Advisor to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said this while addressing an open Kutchery at DC Office Attock. On the occasion DC Attock Ishrat Ullah Khan Niazi, DFO Kamran Kazmi, AC Muhammad Atif, MS DHQs Hospital Attock Dr Muhammad Ejaz, Special Magustrate Zaheer Ahmad and other officers were also present. Malik Amin Aslam said that PTI has come into power to serve masses and get rid of the corrupt mafia. He said that those looted the wealth of this country will be brought to justice and now no corrupt will be allowed to sit in public offices.

He said that across the board operation has been launched against encroachment and land mafia and Govt land is being retrieved from these mafias. Special attention is being given to health and education sector and efforts are being given made to develop

Both these sectors. Amin Aslam said that shortage of doctors in hospitals and basic health units would soon be overcome. He said, we believe in the rule of law and now only those will survive who abide by the laws of this country.

Share on: WhatsApp