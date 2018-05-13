PTI to fully encourage SAARC investment in Pakistan, if voted to power: Imran

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan Saturday said South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) countries should join hands to make the region an abode of peace, progress and prosperity.

In his greeting message conveyed by Senator Muhammad Sarwar to Iftikhar Ali Malik for becoming Senior Vice President (SVP), Imran Khan said the economy has to be the most important agenda for SAARC nations despite political challenges and compulsions. He emphasized that the implementation of the “noble goals” in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) would be successful only when SAARC countries present a united front. Khan said SAARC nations need to interact and cooperate collectively to address the challenges that their region is facing in achieving these ambitious goals. SAARC is a grouping of eight South Asian nations India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, Afghanistan and Maldives.He said that nowhere in the world are collective efforts more important than in South Asia which is home to about one fourth of the world population. As such, the global success of the SDGs is heavily dependent on their successful implementation in the SAARC countries, Imran Khan underlined.

He said the SAARC nations should also be reactive and re-energize various fora created under the auspices of SAARC for information sharing and monitoring of various issues of common interest. He observed that this would facilitate informed decision making in the region.Quoting the adage ‘poverty anywhere is a threat to prosperity everywhere’, he said his government in KPP has “sincerely chosen the path of removing poverty” by empowering the poor. He said PTI if voted to power will fully encourage SAARC investment in Pakistan and provide unprecedented package of incentives to all foreign and local investors for greater economic integration in the region.

In a separate greeting message Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Parvez Khattak termed Malik appointment as SVP SAARC CCI as a big success for Pakistan. He also applauded the efforts and achievements of Iftikhar Ali Malik in regard of playing his constructive role for promoting trade activities in the region.