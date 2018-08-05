PTI to formally announce Imran Khan as PM nominee today (Monday): Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD : The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will formally announce party chairman Imran Khan as candidate for the next prime minister of Pakistan today (Monday).

“A parliamentary meeting of the party will take place tomorrow at a private hotel in Islamabad,” PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry said on Sunday.

All MNAs-elect of the party have been directed to be present at the meeting, he added.

“Imran Khan will be formally announced as the party’s nominee for premier during the meeting,” Chaudhry said.

Claiming that the PTI is now confident to form the government in the centre, Chaudhry said, “PTI’s seat tally in the National Assembly currently stands at 125 after the inclusion of independents.”

Allies and reserved seats will take the PTI tally to 174 seats in NA, he added.

Further after the support of Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M), the party will have 177 seats, Chaudhry said.

PTI had emerged in the lead with 116 NA seats during the July 25 polls.

On Thursday, however, the political parties aligned against PTI announced that they are fielding their own candidate for prime minister in Parliament.

The parties, including the PML-N, PPP, MMA, and ANP, decided to field their own consensus candidates for the prime minister, speaker and deputy speaker slots in the National Assembly.

