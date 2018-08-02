PTI to form govt in centre and Punjab as well: Azam Swati

ISLAMABAD : Central leader Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Khan Swati has said that the party will form government in centre and Punjab as well.

Talking to INP outside the Election Commission on Thursday, Azam Khan Swati said that after attaining majority in centre to form government, the way was paved for PTI to form government in Punjab also.

He said that list of the ministers for upcoming PTI government has already been prepared by party chief Imran Khan and he himself will take final decision in this connection.

The PTI leader said that he has held with Secretary Election Commission about PP-231 and we are going to apply under Section IX for decision about it as soon as possible.

Azam Khan Swati said that the free and fair elections demand that neither pre-poll rigging was held nor justice was delayed after election.

The PTI central leader said that he also conveyed his reservations about election PK-86 and PK-90 to the secretary election commission.

Responding to a question, he said that the number game was in favour of PTI to form government in centre and propaganda of opponents in this connection was baseless.

