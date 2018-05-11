PTI to face audit of billion tree tsunami project: Muqam

PESHAWAR :Adviser to Prime Minister and Provincial President of PML-N, Engr. Ameer Muqam Thursday said that PTI would soon face audit of its billion tree tsunami and solar system projects that were being propagated out-of-proportion by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government. He said this after inaugurating a electricity feeder at Chakdarra. He said that PTI would also be made accountable before people for billion tree tsunami and solar system projects. He said that Nawaz Sharif foiled the nefarious designs of enemies by making Pakistan an atomic power and launched mega projects of economic corridor that would change the destiny of our country. Muqam said that successful public meeting of Nawaz Sharif are proof that PML-N would sweep next general polls and form government in centre and province.

Related