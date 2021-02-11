PTI to emerge as major party in Senate polls: Buzdar

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has asserted that the PTI will achieve success in the upcoming Senate election adding that it will emerge as a major political party with the blessings of Almighty Allah.

In a statement issued on Thursday, he emphasized that those who are against open balloting have some internal fears as these people were habitual of horse-trading in the past.

Usman Buzdar said that the opposition has always opposed political transparency and, now, it is trying to manipulate Senate election by dint of the power of the currency.

Resistance to the open balloting has exposed the duality of opposition parties.

The opposition should avoid hue and cry over open balloting issue as its credibility has been completed eroded and they will sweep over the Senate election results. In fact, PDM is meant for ranting and it will continue to bewail till 2023, concluded the CM.—INP