PTI to dissolve KP Assembly on Tuesday

Islamabad: Following the successful dissolution of the Punjab Assembly last week, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced that it would dissolve the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly on Tuesday, as directions have been issued by party chairman Imran Khan.

KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, who was awaiting orders, has said in a tweet that received the summary for the assembly’s disbandment would be sent to the KP governor on Tuesday.

“God willing, the Tehreek-e-Insaf will again form its government [in KP] with a two-third majority,” CM Mahmood wrote on his official Twitter handle on Sunday.

قائد عمران خان کے حکم کے مطابق

خیبر پختونخوا اسمبلی کی تحلیل کیلئے سمری بروز منگل گورنر کو ارسال کردی جائے گی۔

انشاءاللہ تحریک انصاف دوتہائی اکثریت سے دوبارہ حکومت میں آئے گی۔ — Mahmood Khan (@IMMahmoodKhan) January 15, 2023

The chief minister will send the summary under the Constitution’s Article 112 to the governor, and if the governor decides against signing it, then the legislative will automatically dissolve after 48 hours — which is expected on Thursday.

On Saturday, the KP CM reiterated that he would not hesitate for even a moment to dissolve the provincial assembly as and when he was instructed by Imran to do so.

“I have always said I am a humble worker of Imran Khan. I owe this office to him. I wouldn’t hesitate for a minute if he asks me to dissolve the provincial assembly,” he had said while addressing the oath-taking ceremony of the newly-elected body of the Peshawar Press Club.

Hours after regaining the confidence of a majority of lawmakers in the Punjab Assembly, Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi formally advised the governor to dissolve the provincial legislature on Thursday last week.

The Punjab Assembly automatically stood dissolved late on Saturday evening, following the governor’s refusal to sign the chief minister’s advice.