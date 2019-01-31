PTI to complete tenure: Chohan

Staff Reporter

The Minister for Information & Culture, Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan, has said, ‘Rana Sanaullah always looks other people with jaundiced eye, that’s why others seem to be criminals and corrupt.

He is involved in killing of innocent citizens of Model Town. Now his fate is written on the wall that’s why he is spitting venom against our regime.’

Expressing his reaction outside Kot Lakhpat Jail over the statements issued By Rana Sanaullah, the Minister said that a new JIT has been constituted on Model Town tragedy and now their future is looking bleak as well.

The Minister made it clear that PTI government would complete its 5-year tenure and drive the country towards the path of progress and prosperity, besides redressing the losses caused to the country by the past corrupt rulers.

Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan said that mere claim of Rana Sanaullah with regard to change of government with number game cannot be discussed, as it has not sound footings. ‘However, after the general elections, five MPAs of PML-N tried to contact with PTI though a journalist stating that they want to create forward-bloc, upon which our leadership and myself did not pay any heed to them.

We are not supporting such cheap tactics which were practiced by Sharifs & their cronies’, added the Minister.

