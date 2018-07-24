PTI to clinch two-third majority in election: Shah Mehmood Qureshi

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday claimed that his would clinch two-third majority in the general election to be heldtomorrow (Wednesday).

Talking to media, he said that the PTI was most popular political party among the masses, adding that now, the PTI was a political reality in the country.

Qureshi said that after winning the general election, the PTI chief Imran Khan would decide about making alliance with any political party.

He expressed the hope that general election would be held in free, fair and transparent manner.

The PTI leader said that the people of Sindh were looking towards PTI and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) but not focusing on Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP).

“Both PTI and GDA would work for the welfare and progress of the province,” he added.

“PPP was completely wiped out from Punjab areas,” the PTI leader said and added claimed that PPP had not nominated its candidates on 104 constituencies of the Punjab.

