PTI to announce date for 2nd phase of march after SC verdict

Imran asks apex court to ensure protection to marchers

Tariq Saeed Peshawer

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) has decided to announce the date for the 2nd phase of long March after Supreme Court’s verdict. The announcement to this effect was made by the former Prime Minister and Chairman of the party Imran Khan.

“Peaceful protest in our right and we want to seek protection of the Supreme Court of Pakistan in this regard. I ask the Supreme Court if we have the fundamental right to protest”. Imran said while addressing social media workers in Peshawar Wednesday.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) has approached the Supreme Court of Pakistan against arrests and blockades during the long march led by party chairman Imran Khan and asked the apex court to provide protection against these tactics in future.

The PTI in its petition filed on Wednesday asked the apex court to direct federal and provincial governments against violent measures against the peaceful marchers in future besides also issuing directives to the inspector generals of police (IGs) against the arrest of leaders and activists of the PTI. The petition argued that the court should order that PTI be allowed to hold peaceful protests and gatherings in Islamabad and that no obstacles should be put in the way of PTI protests in any city.

“We have moved SC for the protection of long march and the court has been asked as to how come criminals be allowed to resort to shelling over the peaceful marchers”. Khan said, Reiterating his resolve to continue struggle against the “imported Government” Imran Khan said this is painful that those who have mercilessly plundered the National wealth and against whom billions of Rs corruption cases are pending, have been imposed as a ruler. Imran said PTI would never accept this incumbent government and asked the participants to carry on the moment against the “imported government” as they are participating in Jihad.

Referring to the Model Town massacre, Imran said Shehbaz Sharif and Rana Sanaullah should have been behind the bars for allegedly passing orders to kill 14 people in the Model Town.