PTI to achieve landslide victory in AJK elections: KP CM

Our Correspondent Buner

Chief Minister Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Mahmood Khan here Friday said Pakistan Tahreek e Insaf has strong roots in all provinces of Pakistan including Azad Kashmir and would achieve landslide victory in AJK elections.

He said PTI’s popularity had unnerved opposition parties after seeing record development works, supremacy of merit and good governance of his party and negative politics of opponents would come to an end in AJK after the elections.

Chief Minister said people have rejected negative politics of PPP, JUIF and PMLN as these parties have failed to address their problems during their respective Governments and people of Azad Kashmir knew about it.

Addressing a big public gathering here, the Chief Minister said PTI had delivered in KP after forming Government in 2013-18 and later made history by achieving two third majority after the landslide victory in 2018 elections in the province and again formed Government not only in KP but also in Punjab due to our better performance, supremacy of merit, corruption free rule and good governance.

Later, PTI has achieved landslide victory in GB election and now was going to form government in AJK after winning the election.

He said PTI would form government in all provinces after winning 2023 election under leadership of Prime Minister Imran who is the only leader to take the country out of existing challenges. CM said Prime Minister had boldly projected Kashmir issue, human rights abuses at IIOJK and Islamphobia in UN General Assembly that was even appreciated by his critics.

He said PTI Government has successfully handled coronavirus situation and protected people from starvation and hungers.

Mahmood Khan said billions of rupees were distributed among poor people, labourers and others segments of the society under Ehsas Assistance Programme during the pandemic.