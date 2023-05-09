PTI Thatta workers hold protest

A large number of the PTI workers took out rally and staged a sit in and burnt tyres in protest against arrest of chairman Imran Khan here outside Thatta press club on Tuesday.

The protesters were led by local activists who marched through the national highway and protested by chanting slogans against the rulers for arresting Imran Khan from Islamabad high count’s premises.

Advocate Hosh Mohammad Abbassi, Irfan Malkani, Asif Rajar, Syed Amjad Shah Imtiaz Shah, Waqar Memon and others expressing their stiff anger over arrest of party chairman and ex prime minister Im-ran Khan said we strongly condemn such tactic of PDM government for arresting Imran from court premises.