Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) terminated the basic party membership of six more deserters and directed them to avoid using party name, designation and membership in any manner or else legal action would be taken against them. PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan terminated the basic party membership of Haji Shaukat Ali, Mujahid Maitla, Nadia Aziz, Saleem Baryar, Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah along with Usman Khan Tarakai.

Omar Ayub Khan served them with formal termination notice on Sunday. It was said that they were members of PTI but it was learnt via large scale broadcast.—INP