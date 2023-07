The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday terminated the basic membership of party’s former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) president Pervez Khattak over his failure to respond to a “show cause notice” issued to him.

Khattak was informed about the termination of his membership in a letter sent to him by PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan. The letter was also shared on PTI’s Twitter account.