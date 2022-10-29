PTI terminates Faisal Vawda’s party membership

Islamabad: PTI Chairman Imran Khan has formally terminated the party membership of Faisal Vawda.

A statement was issued on Saturday with Imran Khan’s signature saying that Faisal Vawda did not respond to the show-cause notice issued on October 26 for defying orders.

“You [Faisal Vawda] have not responded to the notice within the stipulated timeline. Therefore, your membership from the party stands terminated,” the statement said.

Chairman PTI @ImranKhanPTI has terminated the basic membership of Faisal Vawda from the party. #حقیقی_آزادی_لانگ_مارچ pic.twitter.com/mPFWHFjQOi — PTI (@PTIofficial) October 29, 2022

Faisal Vawda had made claims that the PTI’s long march would “witness bloodshed, death, and funerals.” After this, the PTI suspended Vawda and said that he would not be allowed to hold any party office or represent the party in the media.

On Friday, he tweeted he kept on convincing his leader Imran Khan that his political struggle of 26 years was being taken towards the wrong direction by two “special”, three “snakes” and “some worms”.

میں اپنے قائد عمران خان صاحب کو سمجھاتا رہا، بتاتا رہا، نشاندہی کرتا رہا کہ انکی 26 سال کی سیاسی محنت کو 2خاص، 3 سانپ اور کچھ کیڑے کسی اور ڈگر لے کر جا رہے ہیں، جس سے ملک کو نقصان، PDM کو فائدہ اور اداروں سے محاذآرائی ہوئی، ہم سمجھوتے کے بہت قریب تھے، جلد انکے نام سامنے لاونگا — Faisal Vawda (@FaisalVawdaPTI) October 28, 2022

The PTI leader said pursuing the wrong political strategy on the advice of “moles” caused harm to the country, benefited the ruling alliance, PDM, and led to a confrontation with the institutions.

“We were very close to an agreement. I will bring their names soon,” he said without offering details.

