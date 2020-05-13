PTI team visits SIUT

PTI Karachi President Khurram Sher Zaman and Member National Assembly Aftab Siddiqui accompanied by the party delegation visited SIUT on Wednesday. The PTI delegation inspected the medical facilities at SIUT Hospital and met Dr.Adeeb Rizvi. The PTI delegation provided PPE kits, gloves, masks and other supplies to the hospital management. The delegation also included MPAs Shehzad Qureshi, RamzanGhanchi, Jamal Siddiqui, PTI leader Imran Siddiqui and Tauqeer Ahmed. Talking to media after the meeting, PTI Karachi President Khurram Sherzaman said that PTI has taken up the task of fixing the facilities of hospitals.We will tell people what kind of dirty game is being played by Sindh government. The health system is being destroyed under a plan. 700 billion has been spent on health in 12years. Even though anti rabies vaccine is not available in Larkana& Sindh government’s hospitals. He said, this health system is running because of people like Dr. Adeeb Rizvi. There are no hospitals in Sindh. OPDs have not been started yet. Where is the Health Care Commission? What is its responsibility? People are not getting quality treatment.