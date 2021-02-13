PTI takes first U-turn on final list of Senate candidates

ISLAMABAD – The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday took back ticket given to MPA Abdul Qadir for the Senate elections hours after it released the final list of its candidates.

The decision was taken after Qadir’s nomination received flak from the leaders of the party.

In a tweet, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill said that the the Balochistan ticket had now been allotted to Zahoor Agha.

بلوچستان سے سینیٹ کا ٹکٹ قادر صاحب سے واپس لے کر ظہور آغا کو جاری کیا جا رہا ہے۔ کپتان ہمیشہ اپنے پارٹی ورکر کی آواز سنتا ہے۔ — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) February 13, 2021

He added, “The skipper always listens to his party members”.

Earlier in the day, the PTI issued the final list of 20 candidates after getting approval from Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Following is the complete list of PTI #Senate Candidates …. pic.twitter.com/4ULGPFanL6 — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) February 13, 2021

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced to hold the Senate elections on March 3.