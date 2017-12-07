PTI to support Qadri if he takes to streets: Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has on Thursday said that he will join Pakistan Awami Tehrik (PAT) whenever it comes out on roads to raise protest regarding Model Town incident.

“We will join Tahirul Qadri if he takes to streets to protest,” Imran said, referring to the PAT chief call to the workers to remain ready for the protest.

PTI chief appeared before an anti-terrorism court regarding SSP Asmatullah Junejo torture case. He maintained while talking to media that Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Shehbaz Sharif’s lie has been caught and he should resign now.

The PTI chief claimed that the 2014 sit-in was peaceful and reiterated his demand for resignation of Sanaullah and Shehbaz, saying they should be in jail for the violence during the Model Town incident of 2014. “Only a fascist government, bred in laps of dictators, can implicate political opponents in terrorism cases,” he argued.

He strongly objected to his comparison with Sultana dacoit and said he brought money to Pakistan instead of stashing money abroad. He said he would not shake hands with criminals and send them to Adiyala Jail.

Imran Khan also condemned US President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israeli capital on behalf of all Muslims. The land of Palestinians has been occupied and their people are martyred, he commented.

Imran Khan urged all Muslim countries to stand against Trump’s decision and said people like US president do not consider Muslims even humans.

Imran Khan appeared on Thursday before the anti-terrorism court (ATC) in cases pertaining to the sit-in by PTI and Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) in 2014.

During the hearing, police informed ATC Judge Shahrukh Arjumand, who is hearing the cases, that Imran has joined the investigation and is no longer an absconder.

Imran’s counsel Babar Awan stated in court that they have already challenged the jurisdiction of the ATC in the case, and the court should first decide on the matter before proceeding with the case.

PTI chief requested the court to send the cases to session court after challenging the terrorism clauses. Imran opted the stance that he was protesting along with his party for his rights.

The prosecutor raised objection and said Imran Khan provoked his workers to beat police officers and to attack government buildings. There are solid evidences against PTI chairman, he claimed. The prosecutor maintained that ten sections of Anti-Terrorism Act are applicable against Imran Khan.

Imran’s counsel Babar Awan responded that half of the Punjab Police should then be arrested in terrorism cases in the light of Justice Baqir Najfi’s report. He added that Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Shariz, Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah and Punjab chief secretary also face the same charges of terrorism.

Babar Awan said that federal government removed terrorism cases against the protesters of Faizabad sit-in after making deal. Judge Shahrukh Arjumand remarked that the cases have not been terminated, and the accused are just set free on bails.

The judge summoned reply from the police concerning the transfer of cases to session court till the next hearing. The Court also extended Imran Khan’s bail in four case till December 11.

Orignally published by INP